Going ‘full retro’: Calgary Flames officially unveil new jersey

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Flames are turning back time with a new jersey inspired by the 1980s ones.

The team announced Monday that it is returning to the classic look — worn from its inaugural season in the mid-80s through until to the mid-90s — for the “next season and beyond.”

The Calgary Flames are returning to the classic look they skated with from the team’s inaugural season in Calgary through the mid-’90s. Calgary Flames

The branding will also revert to the original colour scheme — red, yellow and white — and ditching the accented black portion that has been present since the mid-90s.

Story continues below advertisement

“Since reintroducing the retro look in alternate jerseys back in 2009, we’ve heard the feedback from a large portion of our fan base. They love the original look and really wanted us to return to it,” said Flames director of marketing Ryan Popowich in a press release.

The Calgary Flames are returning to the classic look they skated with from the team’s inaugural season in Calgary through the mid-’90s. The Calgary Flames

“It took a while to get all the pieces in place to make it happen. Adding the retro-inspired Heritage Classic white jersey last season was the final piece of the puzzle and the time has finally arrived where we can deliver to the fans what they’ve always wanted: for us to go full retro.”

The team explained that the current alternate jersey, which featured the 80s look, will now be the red home jersey, and the recent Heritage Classic jersey will be the away jersey. The Flames’ return to retro is a “final nod to the current 40th season celebrations” that started in the 2019-20 season.

Story continues below advertisement

‘A legacy and tradition’

Flames captain Mark Giordano loves the new jerseys, saying they conjure up images of when the Flames won the Stanley Cup in 1989.

“There is a certain amount of pride for the current players knowing that we carry on a legacy and tradition,” he said. Tweet This

“They look great and feel even better on. I think they are the coolest jerseys in the league.”

The current red home jersey, featuring the black-crested flaming C, will now be the Flames’ alternate jersey for the upcoming campaign.