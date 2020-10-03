St. Thomas woman dies after fatal collision: London police

Send this page to someone via email

One woman has died after a collision involving a man who has been charged with impaired driving, police say.

On Friday at 5:20 p.m., London police received a report of a serious collision in the area of Highbury Avenue South and Glanworth Drive involving two motor vehicles.

Several emergency crews responded to the area, including the London Fire Department and London-Middlesex EMS.

One of the drivers, a 35-year-old woman of St. Thomas, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other driver, a 23-year-old man from St. Thomas, was transported to hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

Members of the Traffic Management Unit were at the scene of the collision to investigate.

The 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing death, and impaired operation of a conveyance.

The St. Thomas man was also charged for having a blood alcohol concentration over 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

To protect and respect the identity of the family of the deceased, police are not releasing the names of the drivers involved at this time.

The accused remains in custody awaiting a court date.