Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

St. Thomas woman dies after fatal collision: London police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 3, 2020 3:54 pm
On Friday at 5:20 p.m., London police received a report of a serious collision in the area of Highbury Avenue South and Glanworth Drive involving two motor vehicles.
On Friday at 5:20 p.m., London police received a report of a serious collision in the area of Highbury Avenue South and Glanworth Drive involving two motor vehicles. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

One woman has died after a collision involving a man who has been charged with impaired driving, police say.

On Friday at 5:20 p.m., London police received a report of a serious collision in the area of Highbury Avenue South and Glanworth Drive involving two motor vehicles.

Several emergency crews responded to the area, including the London Fire Department and London-Middlesex EMS.

One of the drivers, a 35-year-old woman of St. Thomas, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Read more: Tenant requests for help spike after Ontario lifts moratorium on evictions

The other driver, a 23-year-old man from St. Thomas, was transported to hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Members of the Traffic Management Unit were at the scene of the collision to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

The 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing death, and impaired operation of a conveyance.

The St. Thomas man was also charged for having a blood alcohol concentration over 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

To protect and respect the identity of the family of the deceased, police are not releasing the names of the drivers involved at this time.

The accused remains in custody awaiting a court date.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonLondon PoliceFatal CollisionSt. ThomaslpsMADDLondon ONTImpared DrivingDrunk drvingGlansworth drive crashHighbury Avenue South crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers