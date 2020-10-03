Menu

Canada

Canada’s chance to prevent coronavirus resurgence ‘narrows with each passing day’: Tam

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2020 2:30 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Tam says daily COVID-19 cases are now at the same level as when they peaked in April' Coronavirus: Tam says daily COVID-19 cases are now at the same level as when they peaked in April
WATCH: Coronavirus: Tam says daily COVID-19 cases are now at the same level as when they peaked in April

Canada’s chief public health officer says the country is running out of time to prevent a large resurgence of COVID-19.

Dr. Theresa Tam says the chance of doing so “narrows with each passing day of accelerated epidemic growth.”

Her comments come as the country’s two most populous provinces continue to post their highest daily case counts in months, while imposing greater restrictions on virus hot spots.

Canada reports over 2,000 new coronavirus cases for first time since start of pandemic

Quebec reported 1,107 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, while Ontario reported 653.

It was the second straight day Quebec reported more than 1,000 new cases, after staying below that threshold since early May.

Story continues below advertisement

New Brunswick also reported a new case of the virus today that local health officials say is tied to travel outside of the Atlantic bubble.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
