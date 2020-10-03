Quebec orders public inquiry into death of Joyce Echaquan as Montrealers call for justice

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec coroner’s office says it will launch a public inquest into the death of Joyce Echaquan, the Indigenous woman who died in a Quebec hospital after filming staff insulting her.

Chief Coroner Pascale Descary says the decision comes after a request was made by Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault on Saturday.

À la suite du décès tragique de Mme Joyce Echaquan, qui a secoué tout le Québec, j'ai demandé à @CoronerQuebec d'ordonner la tenue d'une enquête publique afin d'en éclaircir les causes et les circonstances. Nous devons tout faire pour éviter que de tels drames se reproduisent. — Geneviève Guilbault (@GGuilbaultCAQ) October 3, 2020

The coroner’s office says public hearings will be ordered as soon as possible.

Echaquan, a 37-year-old Atikamekw mother of seven, died soon after she filmed herself from her hospital bed in Joliette, Que., about 70km north of Montreal, last Monday while she was in clear distress and pleading for help.

Hospital staff can be heard in the video making disparaging comments against Echaquan, including calling her stupid and saying she’d be better off dead.

The video has created widespread indignation, several inquiries and a lawsuit from Echaquan’s family against the hospital where she died.

The coroner’s office says the public inquest will seek to examine the cause and circumstances surrounding her death, and make recommendations.

Large crowds of people marched in Montreal on Saturday demanding justice for Echaquan and her family.

They also called for the Quebec government to acknowledge the existence of systemic racism in the province and to take real action against the discrimination Indigenous people face.

Premier François Legault has acknowledged that there is racism against Indigenous people in Quebec but has repeatedly maintained that systemic racism doesn’t exist in the province.

–with files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

