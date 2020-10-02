Université de Moncton reports 293 interventions to sexual violence incidents in 2019-20 school year

Send this page to someone via email

Université de Moncton has released a report on sexual violence incidents within the university in the 2019/2020 school year.

The annual report says 293 interventions were carried out to provide help and support in relation to sexual violence, which in the report includes sexual assault, sexual harassment, exhibitionism and online sexual violence.

The university says 18 incidents of sexual violence were reported in the last school year, eight of which led to filing an internal complaint.

Fifty per cent of the sexual violence cases occurred on one of the university’s campuses in Edmundston, Moncton and Shippagan.

The university says 35 per cent of incidents happened online and 15 per cent happened off-campus.

“Although it is satisfying to see members of the university community making use of these resources, it is also clear that there is no place in our community for violence of any form,” said President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Denis Prud’homme in a news release.

In the 2019/2020 school year, a sexual violence prevention group established clear protocols for responding to sexual violence and revised the university’s policies on sexual violence.

“I commend our response team, which is doing an outstanding job at sharing information and raising awareness across all three campuses about the various facets of sexual violence,” said Prud’homme in the release.

The report also lists ways in which the working group pushed for creating a culture of consent, raised awareness and educated on sexual violence.

Published in French, the report is available here.

