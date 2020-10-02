Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: 15 cases of COVID-19 reported in Okanagan region during past 14 days

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Of B.C.’s 16 regions, the Okanagan was one of eight that recorded 15 or fewer cases between Sept. 18 and Oct. 1.
Of B.C.’s 16 regions, the Okanagan was one of eight that recorded 15 or fewer cases between Sept. 18 and Oct. 1. B.C. Centre of Disease Control

Fifteen new coronavirus cases were reported in the Okanagan during the past two weeks, according to statistics from the B.C. Centre of Disease Control.

With an average of just over one per day between Sept. 18 and Oct. 1, the Okanagan finished mid-pack, at seventh/eighth, among B.C.’s 16 regions.

The lowest was the Kootenay Boundary region, with just one case. The Northeast region also had 15 reported cases.

Read more: The COVID Alert app isn’t working as well as it should be, and Canadians are part of the problem

Following Kootenay Boundary for the lowest totals were South Vancouver Island (3), North Vancouver Island (4), Central Vancouver Island (6), the East Kootenays (8) and Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap (12).

Below are the rest of B.C.’s regions:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Northwest: 23 new cases, from Sept. 18 to Oct. 1
  • Richmond: 31
  • Northern Interior: 37
  • Fraser East: 51
  • North Shore / Coast Garibaldi: 102
  • Fraser North: 172
  • Vancouver: 368
  • Fraser South: 478
Click to play video 'B.C. health officials report 82 new cases of COVID-19, after a record number of tests conducted' B.C. health officials report 82 new cases of COVID-19, after a record number of tests conducted
B.C. health officials report 82 new cases of COVID-19, after a record number of tests conducted

During that two-week span, there were 1,365 new cases, which pushed B.C.’s overall total since Jan. 1 to 9,220.

  • Kootenay Boundary: 28 total cases since Jan. 1.
  • East Kootenays: 36
  • Central Vancouver Island: 61
  • North Vancouver Island: 69
  • South Vancouver Island: 79
  • Northwest: 79
  • Northern Interior: 104
  • Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap: 123
  • Northeast: 134
  • Richmond: 271
  • Okanagan: 348
  • North Shore / Coast Garibaldi: 656
  • Fraser East: 919
  • Fraser North: 1,322
  • Vancouver: 2,315
  • Fraser South: 2,460
Click to play video 'Canadians fear impact of second wave of COVID-19' Canadians fear impact of second wave of COVID-19
Canadians fear impact of second wave of COVID-19

Broken down further, in the Interior Health region, the Central Okanagan is by far the leader in reported cases at 239.

Story continues below advertisement
A map showing cumulative totals per micro region in B.C., as of Oct. 1, 2020.
A map showing cumulative totals per micro region in B.C., as of Oct. 1, 2020. B.C. Centre Disease Control
  • Arrow Lakes: 0
  • Kootenay Lake: 0
  • Lillooet: 0
  • North Thompson: 0
  • Keremeos: 1
  • Kettle Valley: 1
  • Kimberley: 1
  • Princeton: 1
  • Trail: 1
  • 100 Mile House: 2
  • Armstrong/Spallumcheen: 2
  • Creston: 2
  • Golden: 3
  • Grand Forks: 3
  • Revelstoke: 3
  • Castlegar: 4
  • Cranbrook: 4
  • Enderby: 4
  • Summerland: 4
  • Cariboo-Chilton: 5
  • Windermere: 6
  • Salmon Arm: 7
  • Merritt: 7
  • South Cariboo: 7
  • Fernie: 8
  • Penticton: 9
  • Nelson: 10
  • South Okanagan: 11
  • Vernon: 23
  • Kamloops: 60
  • Central Okanagan: 239
Click to play video 'Drug reveals promising results as potential COVID-19 treatment' Drug reveals promising results as potential COVID-19 treatment
Drug reveals promising results as potential COVID-19 treatment

To view the B.C. CDC’s dashboard, click here.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Okanaganbc coronaviruscentral okanaganCOVIDShuswapInterior HealthBC CDCKootenay-BoundaryBC Centre Disease Control
Flyers
More weekly flyers