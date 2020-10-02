Coronavirus: 15 cases of COVID-19 reported in Okanagan region during past 14 days

Fifteen new coronavirus cases were reported in the Okanagan during the past two weeks, according to statistics from the B.C. Centre of Disease Control.
With an average of just over one per day between Sept. 18 and Oct. 1, the Okanagan finished mid-pack, at seventh/eighth, among B.C.’s 16 regions.
The lowest was the Kootenay Boundary region, with just one case. The Northeast region also had 15 reported cases.
Read more: The COVID Alert app isn’t working as well as it should be, and Canadians are part of the problem
Following Kootenay Boundary for the lowest totals were South Vancouver Island (3), North Vancouver Island (4), Central Vancouver Island (6), the East Kootenays (8) and Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap (12).
Below are the rest of B.C.’s regions:
- Northwest: 23 new cases, from Sept. 18 to Oct. 1
- Richmond: 31
- Northern Interior: 37
- Fraser East: 51
- North Shore / Coast Garibaldi: 102
- Fraser North: 172
- Vancouver: 368
- Fraser South: 478
During that two-week span, there were 1,365 new cases, which pushed B.C.’s overall total since Jan. 1 to 9,220.
- Kootenay Boundary: 28 total cases since Jan. 1.
- East Kootenays: 36
- Central Vancouver Island: 61
- North Vancouver Island: 69
- South Vancouver Island: 79
- Northwest: 79
- Northern Interior: 104
- Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap: 123
- Northeast: 134
- Richmond: 271
- Okanagan: 348
- North Shore / Coast Garibaldi: 656
- Fraser East: 919
- Fraser North: 1,322
- Vancouver: 2,315
- Fraser South: 2,460
Broken down further, in the Interior Health region, the Central Okanagan is by far the leader in reported cases at 239.
- Arrow Lakes: 0
- Kootenay Lake: 0
- Lillooet: 0
- North Thompson: 0
- Keremeos: 1
- Kettle Valley: 1
- Kimberley: 1
- Princeton: 1
- Trail: 1
- 100 Mile House: 2
- Armstrong/Spallumcheen: 2
- Creston: 2
- Golden: 3
- Grand Forks: 3
- Revelstoke: 3
- Castlegar: 4
- Cranbrook: 4
- Enderby: 4
- Summerland: 4
- Cariboo-Chilton: 5
- Windermere: 6
- Salmon Arm: 7
- Merritt: 7
- South Cariboo: 7
- Fernie: 8
- Penticton: 9
- Nelson: 10
- South Okanagan: 11
- Vernon: 23
- Kamloops: 60
- Central Okanagan: 239
To view the B.C. CDC’s dashboard, click here.
Comments