Coronavirus: 15 cases of COVID-19 reported in Okanagan region during past 14 days

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Fifteen new coronavirus cases were reported in the Okanagan during the past two weeks, according to statistics from the B.C. Centre of Disease Control.

With an average of just over one per day between Sept. 18 and Oct. 1, the Okanagan finished mid-pack, at seventh/eighth, among B.C.’s 16 regions.

The lowest was the Kootenay Boundary region, with just one case. The Northeast region also had 15 reported cases.

Following Kootenay Boundary for the lowest totals were South Vancouver Island (3), North Vancouver Island (4), Central Vancouver Island (6), the East Kootenays (8) and Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap (12).

Below are the rest of B.C.’s regions:

Story continues below advertisement

Northwest: 23 new cases, from Sept. 18 to Oct. 1

Richmond: 31

Northern Interior: 37

Fraser East: 51

North Shore / Coast Garibaldi: 102

Fraser North: 172

Vancouver: 368

Fraser South: 478

3:03 B.C. health officials report 82 new cases of COVID-19, after a record number of tests conducted B.C. health officials report 82 new cases of COVID-19, after a record number of tests conducted

During that two-week span, there were 1,365 new cases, which pushed B.C.’s overall total since Jan. 1 to 9,220.

Kootenay Boundary: 28 total cases since Jan. 1.

East Kootenays: 36

Central Vancouver Island: 61

North Vancouver Island: 69

South Vancouver Island: 79

Northwest: 79

Northern Interior: 104

Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap: 123

Northeast: 134

Richmond: 271

Okanagan: 348

North Shore / Coast Garibaldi: 656

Fraser East: 919

Fraser North: 1,322

Vancouver: 2,315

Fraser South: 2,460

4:17 Canadians fear impact of second wave of COVID-19 Canadians fear impact of second wave of COVID-19

Broken down further, in the Interior Health region, the Central Okanagan is by far the leader in reported cases at 239.

Story continues below advertisement

A map showing cumulative totals per micro region in B.C., as of Oct. 1, 2020. B.C. Centre Disease Control

Arrow Lakes: 0

Kootenay Lake: 0

Lillooet: 0

North Thompson: 0

Keremeos: 1

Kettle Valley: 1

Kimberley: 1

Princeton: 1

Trail: 1

100 Mile House: 2

Armstrong/Spallumcheen: 2

Creston: 2

Golden: 3

Grand Forks: 3

Revelstoke: 3

Castlegar: 4

Cranbrook: 4

Enderby: 4

Summerland: 4

Cariboo-Chilton: 5

Windermere: 6

Salmon Arm: 7

Merritt: 7

South Cariboo: 7

Fernie: 8

Penticton: 9

Nelson: 10

South Okanagan: 11

Vernon: 23

Kamloops: 60

Central Okanagan: 239

2:03 Drug reveals promising results as potential COVID-19 treatment Drug reveals promising results as potential COVID-19 treatment

To view the B.C. CDC’s dashboard, click here.

Story continues below advertisement