Coronavirus: No new cases of COVID-19 in Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge

The Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported no new cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Friday.

One more case has been resolved, bringing the total number of active cases down to seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the jurisdiction remains at 242, with 215 of those resolved — almost 89 per cent.

The City of Kawartha Lakes has the highest number of confirmed cases in the area, at 182 in total. Four of those remain active. However, the total case count does not include the 32 deaths related to the coronavirus in the area, including 28 residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon who died in the spring.

The second-highest number of confirmed cases is reported in Northumberland County, with a total of 43. One case remains active in that area.

Meanwhile, Haliburton County has had 17 confirmed cases in total. Two cases remain active in the area. One death has also been reported.

The number of high-risk contacts remained the same on Friday, at 22. The number of total hospitalizations also remained the same, at 15.

The health unit notes its data is 25 hours behind real-time data.

