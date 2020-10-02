Menu

Advertisement
Canada

Canadian forensics team to examine evidence in Iran plane crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2020 3:27 pm
Flowers and candles are placed in front of portraits of the flight crew members of the Ukrainian 737-800 plane that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran, at a memorial inside Borispil international airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
Flowers and candles are placed in front of portraits of the flight crew members of the Ukrainian 737-800 plane that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran, at a memorial inside Borispil international airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Canada will have its own forensics team examine the evidence on the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752.

Iran admits an air-defence battery shot the airliner down near Tehran in January, blaming human error.

Read more: Black boxes from Iran plane crash have arrived in Paris: foreign affairs minister

Champagne says the Canadian team will be led by a former deputy director of operations at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and will have members from several federal departments.

Canadian experts have been present as observers in the probe of the crash being carried out under international air travel rules, but can play only a very limited role.

Fifty-five Canadians and 30 permanent residents were among the 176 people killed in the crash, with many more of the passengers bound for Canada as well.

The route from Tehran to Kyiv, Ukraine, was a popular first leg of the voyage from Iran to Canada.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
