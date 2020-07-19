Black boxes from Iran plane crash have arrived in Paris: foreign affairs minister

Send this page to someone via email

Black boxes from the Ukrainian jetliner that was mistakenly shot down by Iran’s armed forces in January have arrived in Paris, according to Canada’s minister of foreign affairs.

“We have received confirmation that the black boxes of Flight #PS752 have arrived in Paris where they are expected to be brought to the @BEA_Aero tomorrow morning for analysis. Officials from @TSBCanada will be present,” Minister of Foreign Affairs François-Philippe Champagne tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

We have received confirmation that the black boxes of Flight #PS752 have arrived in Paris where they are expected to be brought to the @BEA_Aero tomorrow morning for analysis. Officials from @TSBCanada will be present. pic.twitter.com/AhBL12HZnk — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) July 19, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The black boxes are expected to be taken to the BEA — the French civil aviation safety authority — on Monday morning.

Champagne tweeted that officials from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be there.

0:52 Flight 752: Champagne says Iran will deliver black boxes Flight 752: Champagne says Iran will deliver black boxes

Iranian news has previously quoted an Iranian government official as saying the black box was taken to Paris on Friday, according to an Associated Press story from July 18.

Read more: Iran sends black box from downed Ukrainian passenger jet to France

The Boeing 737-800 was shot down on Jan. 8 by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, after Iran mistook it for an incoming missile. The plane crashed near Tehran, killing all 176 people on board, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

1:46 Threatened by Iranian regime, family of Flight 752 victim flees to Edmonton Threatened by Iranian regime, family of Flight 752 victim flees to Edmonton

The tragedy occurred amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S., after Iranian armed forces had launched missiles at American bases in Iraq — a move made in response to a U.S. strike on Iran’s Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Iran described the downing of Flight PS752 as a “disastrous mistake.”

Five countries that had citizens on the flight — Canada, Ukraine, the U.K., Afghanistan and Sweden — created an international working group in response to the crash, to “ensure a full and transparent investigation” into why it happened.

1:16 Flight 752: Champagne says there will be an Iranian delegation coming to Kyiv soon Flight 752: Champagne says there will be an Iranian delegation coming to Kyiv soon

— With files by The Associated Press

Story continues below advertisement