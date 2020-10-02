Thousands of Toronto students to switch between online and in-class learning

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — The Toronto District School Board says thousands of elementary students have opted to switch between online and in-class learning at the earliest opportunity.

The province’s largest school board says 7,500 elementary students will switch from in-class to online learning on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

At the same time, 3,000 students who had been learning from home will move to the classroom.

As it stands, the board says 58,500 of its 174,000 elementary students are learning from home.

It says 18,000 of 73,000 high schoolers have been enrolled in online learning, and they won’t have a chance to switch until the start of the second quadmester on Nov. 23.

The deadline for students to make that decision is Oct. 15.

The board has given elementary students three opportunities to switch between in-class and online learning, with deadlines of Sept. 30, Nov. 6 and Jan. 29.