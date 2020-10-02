Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Coronavirus relief bill to replace CERB passed by Senate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2020 12:54 pm
Click to play video 'CERB is over: What happens now?' CERB is over: What happens now?
WATCH: CERB is over. What happens now?

OTTAWA — The government’s bill to replace the Canada Emergency Response Benefit has passed the Senate.

Bill C-4 expands the employment insurance system and creates new leave benefits for workers who get sick with COVID-19 or have to care for dependants who are ill.

The Senate approved it on a simple voice vote.

Read more: CERB to EI: What to know about transitioning to the new coronavirus benefits

The House of Commons approved the bill unanimously earlier this week but it was briefly stymied in the Senate when some senators complained that they’re tired of being rushed into rubber-stamping legislation on short notice.

Trending Stories

So Sen. Marc Gold, the government’s representative in the Senate, introduced a motion to start “hybrid” sittings.

Story continues below advertisement

The motion on hybrid sittings won’t be debated until the next time the Senate sits, which isn’t due until the end of October.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19CERBcoronavirus reliefcoronavirus cerbCERB replacementCERB Endscoronavirus canada reliefcoronavirus cerb replacementcovid-19 cerbcovid-19 economic relief
Flyers
More weekly flyers