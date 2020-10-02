Coronavirus: Most MRU classes to continue online in winter 2021 semester

Students attending Mount Royal University will continue to receive most of their education online next semester as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Officials with MRU announced on Friday that the university will continue to deliver most classes online during the winter 2021 semester, as they had been in the fall 2020 semester.

“Over the next month, we will work to identify in-person course exceptions, prioritizing learning experiences that are cornerstones for student progression and essential for graduation,” a news release stated.

“While our teaching will primarily remain online, we are exploring ideas around safely expanding access to campus by employees, students and community members.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Officials stressed that any decisions to expand access to the campus will be made with help from health officials and the provincial government.

“Many students choose to study at MRU because of our face-to-face teaching and learning. It is why our faculty and staff choose to work at MRU too. Right now, the health and safety of our campus community must come first. We look forward to welcoming students back as soon as possible.”