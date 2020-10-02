Manitoba calling on federal government to make rapid COVID-19 tests available

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s provincial government is tangling with its federal counterparts over a new rapid test for COVID-19.

Central Services Minister Reg Helwer said Friday that the province is calling on the federal government to reverse a ban on the direct sale to provinces of a new rapid test.

Helwer said when the province tried to place an order for the Abbott ID NOW, it was rebuffed and told there was a block on selling the coronavirus test directly to provincial governments.

“This is a completely unacceptable action by the federal government,” said Helwer.

“Although the federal government has secured its own supply, it has indicated that it will decide how that supply will be allocated. Provincial governments are the front-line providers of health care in this country and are best able to determine their own needs.”

Helwer said this isn’t the first time the province has struggled with the feds over pandemic needs, citing an example from earlier in the pandemic when an order of two million N95 masks, placed by the provincial government, was seized by Ottawa.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has also written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to express his disappointment in blocking Manitoba’s access to an important COVID-19 testing tool.

Health Canada approved the Abbott ID NOW tests, which can detect the respiratory illness in as little as 13 minutes, on Wednesday, a day after signing a deal to order up to 7.9 million of the tests.

This is the fourth rapid test approved by Health Canada. Earlier Tuesday, the federal government also approved the Hyris bCUBE-based test kit, which can provide results in 90 minutes.

“It can provide human COVID-19 test results at the same level as a hospital laboratory, without the requirement for a lab, also reducing the time needed for diagnosis,” Hyris said in a release.

