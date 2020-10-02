Menu

Crime

Guysborough police investigate death of 2 drivers in collision

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 2, 2020 12:29 pm
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal collision that occurred Thursday night in Manchester, N.S.

Police say a motorist reported a head-on collision on Highway 344 around 7:30 p.m. Police found a pickup truck and a van heavily damaged.

Police say a 64-year-old woman, who drove the van, and a 53-year-old Cape Breton man, who drove the truck, were pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP investigate fatal bicycle and truck collision in West Northfield, N.S.

There were no passengers in either vehicle, police say.

The investigation is ongoing, and the highway has since reopened.

