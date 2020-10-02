Guysborough police investigate death of 2 drivers in collision

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal collision that occurred Thursday night in Manchester, N.S.
Police say a motorist reported a head-on collision on Highway 344 around 7:30 p.m. Police found a pickup truck and a van heavily damaged.
Police say a 64-year-old woman, who drove the van, and a 53-year-old Cape Breton man, who drove the truck, were pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no passengers in either vehicle, police say.
The investigation is ongoing, and the highway has since reopened.
