Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Coronavirus: Labour board dismisses Ontario teachers’ union challenge of school plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2020 11:24 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario health officials provide update on COVID-19 school screening tool' Coronavirus: Ontario health officials provide update on COVID-19 school screening tool
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe on Thursday provided an update on changes to the COVID-19 school screening tool, saying that it now includes two sets of questions about symptoms, and that the symptom list no longer includes abdominal pain or conjunctivitis.

TORONTO — Ontario’s labour board has dismissed a challenge of the government’s back-to-school plan launched by the province’s four major teachers’ unions.

The unions alleged that Premier Doug Ford’s plan does not follow the province’s own workplace safety laws and asked the board to intervene.

In a joint statement, the unions say today they are deeply concerned with the ruling, which they say was made on jurisdictional grounds without having heard their evidence.

Read more: Ontario’s 4 major teachers’ unions to file labour board complaint over school reopening plan

The unions had asked the labour board to establish provincial standards on issues like class size and distancing, cohorts for students and teachers, masking, ventilation and busing.

Trending Stories

A spokeswoman for Education Minister Stephen Lecce’s said the province’s back-to-school plan has been endorsed by Ontario’s chief medical officer of health.

Story continues below advertisement

The Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens, the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association, and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation launched the challenge in August.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario government providing $1.3 billion to support schools, $247 million to hire more school staff' Coronavirus: Ontario government providing $1.3 billion to support schools, $247 million to hire more school staff
Coronavirus: Ontario government providing $1.3 billion to support schools, $247 million to hire more school staff
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Ontario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19ETFOosstfontario teachersOECTAOntario teachers unionsAssociation des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariensOntario School Planontario teacher union
Flyers
More weekly flyers