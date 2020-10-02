Hamilton police search for possible witness in murder of 20-year-old Amy Hager

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may have information that could assist in the murder of 20-year-old Amy Hager.

Detectives say the man visited with the victim and the man accused of her murder, Shaun Chiasson, hours before Hager’s death on Monday, Sept. 21.

An image of the person of interest was captured on surveillance cameras from 907 King St. E. between 3:45 p.m. and 5:05 p.m.

Do you know this man? Police believe he may have important information regarding the Amy Hager homicide investigation. HPS is seeking assistance from the #HamOnt community and is asking anyone with information to contact police at 905-546-3843. https://t.co/ndTuasEBBN — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 2, 2020

Hager was the city’s 11th homicide victim of 2020.

The deceased was found with “obvious signs of trauma” in a third-floor apartment near King Street East and Sherman Avenue just after 9 p.m. on Sept. 21, investigators say.

Chiasson, from Hamilton, is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death after he was discovered by police following a call about a man in need of medical attention.

Homicide detectives say Hager was the girlfriend of Chiasson, 39, and they lived together in the apartment where the young woman’s body was discovered.

In a press conference the day after the murder, Det. Sgt. Peter Thom said Chiasson was known to police from a “previous dealing,” but did not elaborate.

Anyone with information can reach out to Thom at 905-546-2458 or by e-mail.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.