Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police search for possible witness in murder of 20-year-old Amy Hager

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 2, 2020 8:00 am
Hamilton police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who may have visited with 20-year-old Amy Hager and her boyfriend hours before her murder at a King Street East apartment on Monday Sept. 21.
Hamilton police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who may have visited with 20-year-old Amy Hager and her boyfriend hours before her murder at a King Street East apartment on Monday Sept. 21. Hamilton Police Service

Homicide investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may have information that could assist in the murder of 20-year-old Amy Hager.

Detectives say the man visited with the victim and the man accused of her murder, Shaun Chiasson, hours before Hager’s death on Monday, Sept. 21.

Read more: Man faces 2nd degree murder charge in Hamilton’s 11th homicide of 2020

An image of the person of interest was captured on surveillance cameras from 907 King St. E. between 3:45 p.m. and 5:05 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Hager was the city’s 11th homicide victim of 2020.

Trending Stories

The deceased was found with “obvious signs of trauma” in a third-floor apartment near King Street East and Sherman Avenue just after 9 p.m. on Sept. 21, investigators say.

Chiasson, from Hamilton, is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death after he was discovered by police following a call about a man in need of medical attention.

Read more: Amy Hager, 20, identified as Hamilton’s 11th homicide victim: police

Homicide detectives say Hager was the girlfriend of Chiasson, 39, and they lived together in the apartment where the young woman’s body was discovered.

In a press conference the day after the murder, Det. Sgt. Peter Thom said Chiasson was known to police from a “previous dealing,” but did not elaborate.

Anyone with information can reach out to Thom at 905-546-2458 or by e-mail.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceHamilton newsHamilton homicideking street eastSherman Avenueamy hagershaun chiassonhamilton 13th homicide
Flyers
More weekly flyers