Bill Kelly: It’s time for Canada to deal with conversion therapy

The federal Liberals are re-introducing a bill that would ban conversion therapy.

Conversion therapy refers to any formal therapeutic attempt to change the sexual orientation of LGBTQ2 individuals to heterosexual.

The government introduced similar legislation last spring, but it died on the order paper when Parliament was prorogued.

Amid all the crucial COVID-19 related legislation, it’s also essential for the government to deal with this abhorrent practice of conversion therapy.

Forcing someone to change their sexual orientation or gender identity is a draconian practice that’s been condemned by all reputable medical and mental health experts.

It’s long past time to outlaw this tortuous treatment.

Let’s get over the ignorant idea that you can “pray the gay away.”

There is no place for this kind of antiquated thinking in the 21st century.

The NDP has already indicated that it will fully support the bill.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole has criticized the government for introducing the legislation, calling it divisive, yet concedes that conversion therapy is wrong and should be banned.

Introducing conversion therapy is not divisive, Mr. O’Toole, but politicizing it to score points with your political base very much is.

The Canadian Psychological Association opposes any therapy with the goal of converting an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

We need to heed expert opinion, and even more so, heed those whose constitutional right to life, liberty and security of person hangs in the balance.

