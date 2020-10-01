Menu

Canada

Liberals reintroduce bill banning forced LGBTQ2 conversion therapy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'House of Commons introduces bill to ban conversion therapy in Canada, says Trudeau' House of Commons introduces bill to ban conversion therapy in Canada, says Trudeau
WATCH ABOVE: House of Commons introduces bill to ban conversion therapy in Canada, says Trudeau

OTTAWA — The federal Liberals have reintroduced a bill that would ban forcing children or adults to undergo therapy aimed at altering their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The government had previously introduced the legislation in March, just before Parliament shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Canada just tabled legislation to ban conversion therapy. Why is it necessary in 2020?

Diversity Minister Bardish Chagger said this morning that so-called conversion therapy is destructive, harmful and deadly.

Chagger says addressing the issue is an important step in advancing LGBTQ2 rights.

Trending Stories

When the Liberals decided to prorogue Parliament in August, it ended the bill’s march through the legislative process and it had to be reintroduced.

Story continues below advertisement

NDP MP Randall Garrison says his party welcomes the return of the bill; it is likely to eventually pass through the House of Commons with the NDP’s support.

Click to play video 'Calgary city council votes to ban conversion therapy' Calgary city council votes to ban conversion therapy
Calgary city council votes to ban conversion therapy
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Justin TrudeauLiberalsLGBTQ2conversion therapyBardish chaggerconversion therapy ban CanadaLGBTQ conversion therapy
