Hamilton police investigate murder in Westdale

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say the city’s 13th homicide of 2020 was a stabbing in the Westdale area on Thursday night.

The victim is a 34-year-old male who was stabbed near Main Street West and Haddon Avenue South, according to investigators.g an incident

No further details have been released. Detectives are expected to provide an update on Friday morning.

On Thursday night just after 10:p.m. police said in a social media post they were investigating an incident in the Haddon Avenue area and that there was a heavy police presence.

Hamilton Police are investigating the 13th homicide in #HamOnt after a 34-year-old male was stabbed near Main and Haddon and succumbed to his injuries. More details will be released later this morning. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 2, 2020

Story continues below advertisement