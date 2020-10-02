Menu

Crime

Hamilton police investigate murder in Westdale

By Don Mitchell Global News
Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police say the city’s 13th homicide of 2020 was a stabbing in the Westdale area on Thursday night.

The victim is a 34-year-old male who was stabbed near Main Street West and Haddon Avenue South, according to investigators.g an incident

Read more: Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal stabbing of Hamilton senior

No further details have been released. Detectives are expected to provide an update on Friday morning.

On Thursday night just after 10:p.m. police said in a social media post they were investigating an incident in the Haddon Avenue area and that there was a heavy police presence.

