Hamilton police investigate murder in Westdale

Hamilton police say the city’s 13th homicide of 2020 was a stabbing in the Westdale area on Thursday night.
The victim is a 34-year-old male who was stabbed near Main Street West and Haddon Avenue South, according to investigators.g an incident
No further details have been released. Detectives are expected to provide an update on Friday morning.
On Thursday night just after 10:p.m. police said in a social media post they were investigating an incident in the Haddon Avenue area and that there was a heavy police presence.
