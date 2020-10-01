Menu

Head of Bombardier Aviation leaving as company streamlines to focus on business aircraft

By The Staff The Canadian Press
A Bombardier plant is seen in Montreal on Friday, June 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson.
A Bombardier plant is seen in Montreal on Friday, June 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The head of Bombardier’s aviation division is leaving the company as it streamlines the management team to refocus solely on business aircraft.

David Coleal is departing more than five years after joining to lead the business aircraft division. He was appointed president of Bombardier Aviation in May 2019.

Read more: Bombardier aerostructures sale comes into question, dragging shares to new low

Bombardier president and CEO Eric Martel says the restructuring comes as the sale of the rail division of the Quebec company to Alstom is “almost completed.”

Due to the sale of Bombardier Transport to the French transportation giant, the Montreal-based company negotiated agreements with members of its senior management in the event of their departure following the transaction.

Coleal was eligible for severance pay of about US$3.1 million, which takes into account two years of salary, a bonus and other amounts related to the value of his stock options and grants.

The current president of the rail division, Danny Di Perna, is expected to be entitled to US$3.55 million in the event of his departure, according to information in Bombardier’s most recent proxy circular.

“We are preparing for the future as a business aviation company,” said Martel. “This includes simplifying the senior management structure of our business.”

Read more: Uncertainty rises around sale of Bombardier plants to Spirit

© 2020 The Canadian Press
