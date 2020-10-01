Contractor responds to more complaints of unfinished pools

Send this page to someone via email

More complaints have come in about alleged fraudster Jarred Haymen who has left a trail of unfinished pools.

Global News have been contacted by new families that say they’ve had bad dealings with the pool contractor.

Sixty-two-year-old Terry Hnidy, who lives in Maple Ridge, was one of those affected.

Hnidy, who lives with multiple sclerosis, said she wanted a pool to help her exercise.

“I started to look for pool contractors on Facebook actually, Facebook marketplace, there I found an ad for pyramid pools,” Hnidy told Global News on Thursday.

Hnidy said she hired Haymen and his company Pyramid Pools in May, to build her a small pool but she says after months of sweet talking the pool is still left unfinished.

“He has $26,000 (of mine). Essentially, all he did in my backyards was dig a hole, put some foam in it and did some inappropriately installed rebar.“

Global News was able to contact Jarred Hayman, he said he’s done nothing wrong but did say some of his jobs have been delayed.

“I’ve done like 30-40 pools. The only thing on my end is being overbooked and delays on the project,” said Haymen.

“(It’s) never me taking the money and disappearing. I tell people as I start the project, I can’t guarantee timelines.”

Global News talked to the Better Business Bureau for advice on what to look for when hiring a contractor.

“As a starting point for consumers when you’re thinking about hiring a contractor, you need to do your research. We can’t stress it enough,” said Karla Laird, a Better Business Bureau spokesperson.

The Better Business Bureau describes research as looking up the company online and looking at their footprint.

Laird said to look at their references and see if they have any reviews of work that has been previously done.

She also says you look at the Better Business Bureau website to check if the company has had any complaints.

