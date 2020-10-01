Menu

Politics

No word on when Nova Scotia’s Lionel Desmond inquiry will resume

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2020 4:04 pm
Click to play video 'Family says race and racism yet to be addressed in Lionel Desmond Inquiry' Family says race and racism yet to be addressed in Lionel Desmond Inquiry
The Desmond Fatality Inquiry wrapped up its first series of meetings in Guysborough, N.S., on Monday. But as Jesse Thomas reports, the family of Lionel Desmond says the issue of race and racism within the military ranks has yet to be addressed.

HALIFAX – Nearly seven months after the COVID-19 pandemic halted an inquiry into why a former soldier killed three family members and himself in Nova Scotia, there is still no indication of when it will resume.

Provincial Justice Minister Mark Furey confirmed Thursday that work is underway to find a larger venue to ensure the hearings can comply with physical distancing protocols, but he could not say how long that will take.

Read more: Firearm officials speak at Lionel Desmond Inquiry about licensing practises

The provincial fatality inquiry is investigating why Lionel Desmond, a mentally ill former infantryman, fatally shot his mother, wife and 10-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself in their rural home in Big Tracadie, N.S., on Jan. 3, 2017.

The inquiry, which started hearing testimony in January, was being held in a municipal building in Guysborough, N.S., but the proceedings were suspended after March 2.

Click to play video 'Doctor tells inquiry he was concerned about Lionel Desmond’s cannabis use' Doctor tells inquiry he was concerned about Lionel Desmond’s cannabis use
Doctor tells inquiry he was concerned about Lionel Desmond’s cannabis use

Cassandra Desmond, one of Lionel Desmond’s four sisters, says the suspension was expected, but she says the lack of information since then is not acceptable.

Desmond says she has heard from her lawyer that there are plans to move the hearings from Guysborough to a larger building in nearby Port Hawkesbury, but she has yet to hear from inquiry officials.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2020

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova Scotiapublic inquiryMark FureyLionel DesmondGuysboroughLionel Desmond InquiryNova Scotia Public InquiryBig TracadieCassandra Desmond
