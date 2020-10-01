No word on when Nova Scotia’s Lionel Desmond inquiry will resume

Send this page to someone via email

HALIFAX – Nearly seven months after the COVID-19 pandemic halted an inquiry into why a former soldier killed three family members and himself in Nova Scotia, there is still no indication of when it will resume.

Provincial Justice Minister Mark Furey confirmed Thursday that work is underway to find a larger venue to ensure the hearings can comply with physical distancing protocols, but he could not say how long that will take.

The provincial fatality inquiry is investigating why Lionel Desmond, a mentally ill former infantryman, fatally shot his mother, wife and 10-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself in their rural home in Big Tracadie, N.S., on Jan. 3, 2017.

The inquiry, which started hearing testimony in January, was being held in a municipal building in Guysborough, N.S., but the proceedings were suspended after March 2.

Cassandra Desmond, one of Lionel Desmond’s four sisters, says the suspension was expected, but she says the lack of information since then is not acceptable.

Desmond says she has heard from her lawyer that there are plans to move the hearings from Guysborough to a larger building in nearby Port Hawkesbury, but she has yet to hear from inquiry officials.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2020