Security camera catches Vancouver senior robbed in distraction theft

Send this page to someone via email

A security camera mounted on the front of someone’s home on East Third in Vancouver captured a disturbing incident recently.

An 83-year-old woman was walking home on Sept. 25 around noon when a grey Ford Escape pulled over, backed up a bit and a woman inside the car called her over.

The senior, who Global News is not identifying, ended up being the victim of distraction theft and her necklace and watch were taken.

She also suffered injuries to her hands and face as police said the man in the front seat grabbed her right hand so she couldn’t get away and placed a package in her hand to distract her while stealing her jewellery.

She told police a man and a woman were inside the car, along with a child around four or five years old.

Story continues below advertisement

The entire incident was captured on a nearby security camera and that homeowner called Cruz Security when they saw what was on the video.

“The client contacted me and they wanted me to review the video so I came to review the video and saw what happened,” Victor Cruz of Cruz Security told Global News.

“A senior citizen shouldn’t be worried about walking on the street during the day and being robbed.”

Cruz also gave a copy of the video to police.

1:25 VPD warns about distraction thefts targeting seniors VPD warns about distraction thefts targeting seniors

Vancouver police said distraction thefts are unfortunately not new.

“They distracted her, they were speaking to her and they removed her jewellery and put on fake jewellery while they were distracting her,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We notice this typically happens with people who don’t speak English or the elderly. It can happen anywhere, on the street, if your front yard, in the grocery store.”

The victim’s son said they have lived at the house for decades.

“I’m pretty worried because we’ve lived here for almost 30 years — the neighbourhood, this area is very peaceful and we can trust our neighbours. But after this incident, we’re losing our confidence,” the victim’s son Alex said.

“Maybe my pa or I will go with her to go shopping.”

Vancouver police are asking anyone with information to call them at 604-717-3321.