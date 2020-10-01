Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Alberta’s Tanner Boser to face former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Alberta fighter finds out his UFC fight in Edmonton has been cancelled' Alberta fighter finds out his UFC fight in Edmonton has been cancelled
WATCH (July 26): UFC 240 takes place at Rogers Place in Edmonton this weekend. Alberta's Tanner Boser was supposed to take part, but as Kevin Karius explains, he says he was told his fight has been cancelled.

Alberta’s Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser will face former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei (The Pit Bull) Arlovski on Nov. 7.

UFC officials confirmed the matchup, saying a location will be announced at a later date.

Read more: Alberta heavyweight Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser makes US$24,000 for UFC win

Boser (19-6-1) is currently ranked 15th among UFC heavyweight contenders after winning three of his four UFC bouts including his last two outings.

It will mark the 51st pro fight for the 41-year-old Arlovski (29-19-0 with two no contests), who made his UFC debut at UFC 28 in 2000. He has fought 32 times in the UFC, over two stints, with an 18-13 record with one no contest.

Arlovski defeated Tim Sylvia for the UFC interim championship in 2005. He eventually lost the undisputed title the next year to Sylvia. Arlovski won a decision over Philipe (Monstro) Lins last time out in May but is 2-4-0 with one no contest in his last seven UFC outings.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Aurora Cannabis teams up with UFC to research CBD use to manage pain in MMA athletes' Aurora Cannabis teams up with UFC to research CBD use to manage pain in MMA athletes
Aurora Cannabis teams up with UFC to research CBD use to manage pain in MMA athletes

Boser, a native of Bonnyville, Alta., who fights out of Edmonton, also holds a win over Lins. He stopped Raphael Pessoa last time out in July.

Read more: Alberta heavyweight Tanner ‘The Bulldozer’ Boser ready for UFC debut in Edmonton

The UFC also announced that Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson (8-4-0) will face Brazil’s Poliana Botelho Lopes (8-2-0) on Oct. 17 in Abu Dhabi.

Robertson, a native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who fights out of Coconut Creek, Fla., is 5-2-0 in the UFC and has won three of her last four including a submission victory over Cortney Casey last time out in June.

The main event Oct. 17 sees Brian Ortega, ranked second among featherweight contenders against No. 4 Chan Sung Jung, better known as The Korean Zombie.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
UFCMMAMixed Martial ArtsBonnyvilleTanner BoserBulldozeralberta fighterAndrei ArlovskiUFC heavyweight champion
Flyers
More weekly flyers