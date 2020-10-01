Alberta’s Tanner Boser to face former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser will face former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei (The Pit Bull) Arlovski on Nov. 7.

UFC officials confirmed the matchup, saying a location will be announced at a later date.

Boser (19-6-1) is currently ranked 15th among UFC heavyweight contenders after winning three of his four UFC bouts including his last two outings.

It will mark the 51st pro fight for the 41-year-old Arlovski (29-19-0 with two no contests), who made his UFC debut at UFC 28 in 2000. He has fought 32 times in the UFC, over two stints, with an 18-13 record with one no contest.

Arlovski defeated Tim Sylvia for the UFC interim championship in 2005. He eventually lost the undisputed title the next year to Sylvia. Arlovski won a decision over Philipe (Monstro) Lins last time out in May but is 2-4-0 with one no contest in his last seven UFC outings.

Story continues below advertisement

2:00 Aurora Cannabis teams up with UFC to research CBD use to manage pain in MMA athletes Aurora Cannabis teams up with UFC to research CBD use to manage pain in MMA athletes

Boser, a native of Bonnyville, Alta., who fights out of Edmonton, also holds a win over Lins. He stopped Raphael Pessoa last time out in July.

The UFC also announced that Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson (8-4-0) will face Brazil’s Poliana Botelho Lopes (8-2-0) on Oct. 17 in Abu Dhabi.

Robertson, a native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who fights out of Coconut Creek, Fla., is 5-2-0 in the UFC and has won three of her last four including a submission victory over Cortney Casey last time out in June.

The main event Oct. 17 sees Brian Ortega, ranked second among featherweight contenders against No. 4 Chan Sung Jung, better known as The Korean Zombie.

Story continues below advertisement