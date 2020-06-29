Alberta heavyweight Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser makes US$24,000 for UFC win

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta heavyweight Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser made US$24,000, including a $12,000 win bonus, for his knockout win over Brazil’s Philipe (Monstro) Lins on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night show in Las Vegas.

Lins, who signed with the UFC after winning the Professional Fighters League heavyweight title and the $1-million prize that accompanied it, collected $80,000 — missing out on a matching win bonus, according to figures released Monday by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Lightweight contender Dustin (The Diamond) Poirier earned $350,000 for defeating Dan (The Hangman) Hooker in the main event at the UFC’s Apex production facility, including a $150,000 win bonus and a $50,000 fight of the night bonus.

Hooker earned $160,000 including the $50,000 fight of the night bonus. He missed out on a $110,000 win bonus.

The commission figures do not tell the whole financial story since the UFC does not detail all of its bonus payments.

Boser, who had a 15-6 edge in significant strikes in his 161-second fight, escaped a medical suspension. Lins was barred from competition for two months.

Poirier, who absorbed 155 significant strikes over five rounds, and Hooker, who suffered 153 significant strikes, also got two-month suspensions and were ordered not to take part in contact training until Aug. 12.