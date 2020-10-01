Man charged for firearm and drug offences in Fredericton

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man was charged for firearm and drug offences on Wednesday, the Fredericton Police Force said in a press release.

Police said the man was arrested following a traffic stop on King Street in Fredericton.

“The drugs and the firearm were located in the vehicle incident to arrest,” police said.

According to authorities, Bradley John Bonnell appeared before a judge Thursday morning and has also been charged with driving while suspended, possession of methamphetamine and cocaine, unauthorized possession of a firearm, as well as additional firearms charge.

Bonnell has been released on a judge’s release order and will appear in court again on Oct. 23.

