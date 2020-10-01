Okanagan weather: Haze and heat to linger into October

Send this page to someone via email

The month of September wound up being drier than normal, with only 30 per cent of the normal precipitation recorded at Kelowna’s airport.

Further, temperatures trended nearly four degrees above average, making the month way warmer than the seasonal average in the Central Okanagan.

September was way warmer & drier than normal in #Kelowna with only 30% of the average precip recorded at the airport! @GlobalOkanagan #Okanagan pic.twitter.com/F8B29CSawo — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 1, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

October kicked off on a mild, but smoky note, with California wildfire smoke continuing to spread into the region.

Cloud cover will linger on Thursday, with the mercury making it into the low 20s before bumping up into the mid-20s on Friday, as sunshine returns and haze lingers.

Temperatures return to the mid-20s to start the first weekend of October. SkyTracker Weather

The first weekend of October will start on a sunny note as well, with temperatures climbing to around 24 degrees on Saturday.

Clouds will arrive on Sunday with a daytime high in the low 20s before sunshine kicks back in for the first full week of October.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Story continues below advertisement