Okanagan weather: Haze and heat to linger into October

The month of September wound up being drier than normal, with only 30 per cent of the normal precipitation recorded at Kelowna’s airport.
Further, temperatures trended nearly four degrees above average, making the month way warmer than the seasonal average in the Central Okanagan.
October kicked off on a mild, but smoky note, with California wildfire smoke continuing to spread into the region.
Cloud cover will linger on Thursday, with the mercury making it into the low 20s before bumping up into the mid-20s on Friday, as sunshine returns and haze lingers.
The first weekend of October will start on a sunny note as well, with temperatures climbing to around 24 degrees on Saturday.
Clouds will arrive on Sunday with a daytime high in the low 20s before sunshine kicks back in for the first full week of October.
