Crime

Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal stabbing of Hamilton senior

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted October 1, 2020 1:57 pm
Gerry Lawrence's daughter and son thanked police for their work investigating their father's death over the past year. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

A Hamilton man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a senior in his east-end apartment just over a year ago.

Police say Gerald (Gerry) Lawrence, 76, of Hamilton was found suffering from “obvious traumatic injuries” in his third-floor apartment at 555 Queenston Rd. E. on Sept. 29, 2019.

An autopsy confirmed that Lawrence died from stab wounds.

Detectives say they’ve been investigating the murder over the past year and on Wednesday afternoon, police arrested Sandro De Oliveira, 48, of Hamilton.

He’s been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Lawrence’s death.

Det. Sgt. Steve Berezuik said the two knew each other as “acquaintances” and that drugs were involved, but did not get into details about a potential motive.

No other suspects are being sought.

Lawrence’s daughter, Leanne, and son, Jerry Jr., thanked police for their work in investigating their father’s death after the arrest was announced on Thursday.

“It’s been a long year,” said Leanne. “It has been certainly difficult for us because we didn’t know what was going on, we couldn’t — there’s an investigation going on. And wondering, is there anything happening? Because we know there’s been so much activity in Hamilton this last year, which has been unbelievable.”

There were 13 homicides in Hamilton in 2019, and there have been 12 in the city this year, as of Oct. 1.

Lawrence was described by his children as a “Hamilton man, through and through” who worked for Dofasco for years before retiring.

He was the father of three children and a “devoted grandfather” who took his family on regular vacations.

“Lots of people have good memories and good relationships with him,” said Leanne. “He was a very easygoing guy. He’d talk to anybody, anywhere. Just a regular guy.”

