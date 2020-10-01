City of Regina reveals its 10-year plan for economic growth

Send this page to someone via email

As Regina plans for a 300,000-person population in the future, the city released a plan to drive its economic growth and prosperity over the next 10 years.

The Regina 2030 Economic Growth Plan, created by Economic Development Regina (EDR), was officially presented to the public Thursday after recently being approved by city council.

“This is a plan that started last year. We had 21 key stakeholders, 200 residents in 16 round tables and 1,400 people went online to give their opinion on what we should be doing,” Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said.

“This is a culmination of a lot of work by many people on a clear vision for the future.”

According to the plan, the City of Regina has a goal to become “Canada’s Most Vibrant City” by 2030.

The document states that its collective aim is to “promote the Greater Regina Area (GRA) as a leading destination for visitors, talent, businesses and investment in our community.”

The plan has 19 actions that EDR said will drive economic growth and prosperity into the future.

One of the actions in the plan is for Regina to become Canada’s most vibrant city that is “known as the best host for events, conventions and tradeshows in Canada.”

“A fundamental pillar is linking the events, conventions, trade shows and visitor experiences to our key sectors,” EDR director Murad Al-Katib said.

“We want to build on the Western Canada Farm Progress Show, Agribition, agricultural trade and cultural events. We want those to be re-created to address the new digital agricultural economy and the new demand for global protein.”

Another mention in the plan is positioning Regina as a food hub for the country and the world and more emphasis on tourism and entrepreneurship in the city.

To accomplish these goals, additional action plans include establishing an event fund, execute a winter strategy and increase employment participation, education and investment opportunities for Indigenous peoples and newcomers.

Both the city and EDR said collaborating with all three levels of government is key to seeing this plan through.

While the strategy was created before COVID-19, Fougere said the plan will build upon the strengths of today while positioning the city to grow post-pandemic.

“This document talks about the grand scheme of how we will move forward and supporting those entrepreneurs today, as they move through the pandemic and change their business model, but also how we can target our resources into the future,” Fougere said.

“As we come through the pandemic, we want to focus on and of course this strategy talks about how we become crystal clear on the marketing of the city, how we see ourselves as a destination and the image of the city as well.”

