Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ trailer: Prepare yourself for more mayhem

By Chris Jancelewicz Global News
Posted October 1, 2020 12:09 pm
Click to play video 'Movie Trailer: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' Movie Trailer: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
WATCH: 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' trailer

Borat is back.

Sacha Baron Cohen‘s satirical character from Kazakhstan is heading off on another adventure, back to the United States on a “secret mission.” This time around, he’s accompanied by his teenage daughter for what’s sure to be a wild, outlandish movie.

Read more: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend announce death of baby following pregnancy complications

The full title of the movie is Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, the direct sequel to the 2006 film Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

In the roughly three-minute trailer, Borat is back in his mankini, and he has to don a disguise while in America because many people now recognize him. Cohen, as Borat, can be seen in what appears to be the rural United States, interacting with various people seemingly unaware of his real identity.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

At the end of the trailer, Borat infiltrates a Mike Pence rally, and much of the film is spent antagonizing supporters of Donald Trump.

Read more: Clare Bronfman sentenced to prison in branded NXIVM sex slave case

Cohen made the movie secretly over the summer, and at times even risked his own life to complete the film.

‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ is launching globally on Oct. 23, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sacha Baron CohenBoratborat 2borat movieborat subsequent moviefilmnew borat movieborat 2 trailerborat movie trailerborat trailer
Flyers
More weekly flyers