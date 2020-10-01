‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ trailer: Prepare yourself for more mayhem

Send this page to someone via email

Borat is back.

Sacha Baron Cohen‘s satirical character from Kazakhstan is heading off on another adventure, back to the United States on a “secret mission.” This time around, he’s accompanied by his teenage daughter for what’s sure to be a wild, outlandish movie.

The full title of the movie is Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, the direct sequel to the 2006 film Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

In the roughly three-minute trailer, Borat is back in his mankini, and he has to don a disguise while in America because many people now recognize him. Cohen, as Borat, can be seen in what appears to be the rural United States, interacting with various people seemingly unaware of his real identity.

At the end of the trailer, Borat infiltrates a Mike Pence rally, and much of the film is spent antagonizing supporters of Donald Trump.

Cohen made the movie secretly over the summer, and at times even risked his own life to complete the film.

‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ is launching globally on Oct. 23, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.