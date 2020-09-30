Coronavirus: Mobile test site in Dorchester, Ont., reaches capacity before open

Send this page to someone via email

It was a busy Wednesday for health-care workers in Dorchester as the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service officially launched its mobile COVID-19 testing unit.

The pop-up clinic was scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the town’s Outdoor Recreation Complex.

By 10:42 a.m., the MLPS announced via Twitter that they had reached capacity for the day.

Similar sights have been seen at London’s two COVID-19 assessment centres, which have reached capacity nearly every day since mid-September.

Dozens of vehicles in line already at the @MLPS911 mobile #COVID19 testing unit in Dorchester. Set up at the Outdoor Recreation Complex, the unit reached capacity a little more than 15 minutes before open (The unit’s hours are 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.) #MiddlesexCounty pic.twitter.com/jF4ylNmbLz — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) September 30, 2020

Debra Patton arrived at the pop-up clinic roughly an hour before it opened and ended up near the back of the line.

The Dorchester resident sought testing on Wednesday for herself and her father, who needs a test before he can visit a friend in a nursing home.

Patton says she was surprised by the long line.

“I figured it’d be maybe like 50 people, there’s probably at least over 100 here,” said Patton.

“There’s got to be a better way to do it for people to not have to wait all day to get tested.”

Debra Patton of Dorchester says she was surprised by Wednesday’s long line. Andrew Graham / Global News

Londoner Michael Powers came out to Dorchester seeking a test for his son Chase, who was sent home from school on Tuesday after getting the sniffles.

Powers said he first went to the London assessment centre at Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre at 8:15 a.m.

“That was going to be impossible, there were people that had been there for an hour and a half waiting,” said Powers.

The father eventually made out to Dorchester where he was 37th in line.

“My little guy’s only five-years-old. This is our first experience for getting tested and I hope it goes OK for him,” said Powers.

With the school year now well underway, Powers added that he wasn’t surprised by the long line in Dorchester.

“Most of us in line here are parents that have children that need to be tested.”

Michael Powers and his son Chase ventured out to Dorchester after seeing a long line at an assessment centre in London. Andrew Graham / Global News

Allison Martin drove over from south London with her two children hoping that the mobile testing site would be less busy than what’s been seen at the city’s two assessment centres.

“I was debating coming later… I was advised by multiple people to come very early so I’m glad I took their advice,” said Martin.

The London mother said it was stressful dealing with how long it takes to get a test, adding that she was trying to work from her cellphone while waiting in line on Wednesday.

“I’m really worried about how the rest of the fall and winter are going to play out given that most of the school population will be sick,” said Martin.

Here’s a shot of the line up on Hamilton Rd leading up to the @MLPS911 mobile testing unit. Seeing vehicles arriving only to be turned away. The unit reported it had reached capacity around 10:45 (about 15 minutes before it was set to open) #MiddlesexCounty pic.twitter.com/AyoqYfK7p1 — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) September 30, 2020

Zorra Township mother Jessica Pilatzkie arrived with her son on Wednesday after he developed a sore stomach at school.

While Pilatzkie was met with a long line in Dorchester, she says her main concerns lie with the test results and getting her son back in school.

“I guess it’s everything everybody’s saying online, just long waits,” said Pilatzkie.

“We’re having a good chat and watching some downloaded Netflix. If you’re prepped it’s not too bad.”

Zorra Township mother Jessica Pilatzkie waits in line with her son at the mobile testing site in Dorchester. Andrew Graham / Global News

The MLPS’ mobile testing unit marked the first time that Middlesex County residents were able to access testing without having to travel to London’s two assessment centres.

When the unit reached capacity before opening, Thames Centre Deputy Mayor and Middlesex County Councillor Kelly Elliott said on Twitter that it highlighted a need for increased testing in the county.

This highlights the need for testing. @MLPS911 mobile bus is the FIRST time testing has been made available in @CountyMiddlesex, as the only 2 testing centres are in the City of #ldnont. Clearly the demand there is spilling out here + the demand in County. This is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/K8Z9gWIcov — Kelly Elliott (@kellyelliottmcm) September 30, 2020

As of Wednesday, the mobile testing unit is scheduled to be in Lucan on Thursday and in Thorndale on Friday. The following week will see stops in Strathroy, Komoka and Ilderton on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

“We’re in constant communication with the City of London, the County of Middlesex and the surrounding municipalities,” said Miranda Bothwell, the public education coordinator for MLPS.

“I have no doubts that with continued communication that we will have more (pop-up clinics) in the near future… wherever we’re needed, we’ll go there.”

