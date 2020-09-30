Lindsay, Ont., woman arrested after bank employees stop attempted fraud: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Lindsay, Ont., woman faces fraud charges following an incident at a bank on Tuesday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 10:30 a.m. a woman entered a Lindsay area bank and attempted to cash a cheque for $10,000.

Police say bank employees were suspicious of the cheque and contacted police.

The woman left the bank before police arrived. Officers determined the cheque was fraudulent. The suspect was located later Tuesday.

Christine Pearsell, 49, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with three counts of uttering a forged document, one count each of fraud over $5,000 and failing to comply with conditions of a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 3.