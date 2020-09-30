Menu

Crime

Lindsay, Ont., woman arrested after bank employees stop attempted fraud: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 30, 2020 1:23 pm
A Lindsay woman is accused of attempting to cash a fake $10,000 cheque.
A Lindsay woman is accused of attempting to cash a fake $10,000 cheque. File / Global News

A Lindsay, Ont., woman faces fraud charges following an incident at a bank on Tuesday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 10:30 a.m. a woman entered a Lindsay area bank and attempted to cash a cheque for $10,000.

Police say bank employees were suspicious of the cheque and contacted police.

Read more: Lindsay resident loses $31,000 to online employment scam: police

The woman left the bank before police arrived. Officers determined the cheque was fraudulent. The suspect was located later Tuesday.

Christine Pearsell, 49, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with three counts of uttering a forged document, one count each of fraud over $5,000 and failing to comply with conditions of a probation order.

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 3.

