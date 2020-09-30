Menu

Crime

Toronto-area rom-con artist sentenced to 6 years for defrauding woman of life savings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Rom-con artist Shaun Rootenberg enters Superior Court for his sentencing hearing on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. The repeat offender was convicted of defrauding a woman he was romantically involved with of $595,000.
Rom-con artist Shaun Rootenberg enters Superior Court for his sentencing hearing on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. The repeat offender was convicted of defrauding a woman he was romantically involved with of $595,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

TORONTO – A Toronto-area con artist has been handed a six-year sentence for defrauding a woman of her life savings.

In jailing Shaun Rootenberg today, the judge said the accused had shown no remorse for his destructive behaviour.

Read more: Feels like romance con-artist ‘raped’ her, stole her future, victim says

Rootenberg, who often passed himself off as Shaun Rothberg, was convicted of bilking Victoria Smith of $595,000.

Smith said the scam left her feeling suicidal.

READ MORE: ‘I want people to know so they can see the red flags’: Ontario woman speaks out about romance scam

The judge also ordered him to repay most of the money he stole within five years of his release.

Rootenberg had previously served a four-year sentence for a fraud conviction in 2009.

