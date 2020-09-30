Police investigating robbery, assault in Niagara Falls

Police in Niagara Falls are looking for two men who assaulted a woman in an alleged targeted robbery at a hotel in the city’s west side.
Investigators say the assault happened late Sunday night when two men pushed their way into a room at Villager Lodge on Lundy’s Lane near Kalar Road.
The men are believed to have assaulted a 49-year-old woman and stolen her belongings.
The victim was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives say one suspect is described as five-foot-seven with a slim build wearing a green and black jacket and backpack, the other is believed to be five-foot-eleven with long black hair, black T-shirt with a slim build.
Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Police at 905-688-4111, dial option 4, ext. 2200.
Anonymous tips can be left with Niagara Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
