Police investigating robbery, assault in Niagara Falls

Police in Niagara Falls are looking for two men who assaulted a woman in an alleged targeted robbery at a hotel in the city’s west side.

Investigators say the assault happened late Sunday night when two men pushed their way into a room at Villager Lodge on Lundy’s Lane near Kalar Road.

The men are believed to have assaulted a 49-year-old woman and stolen her belongings.

The victim was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say one suspect is described as five-foot-seven with a slim build wearing a green and black jacket and backpack, the other is believed to be five-foot-eleven with long black hair, black T-shirt with a slim build.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Police at 905-688-4111, dial option 4, ext. 2200.

Anonymous tips can be left with Niagara Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Media Release – NRPS Seek Public’s Assistance in Identifying Two Suspects in Relation to a Robbery in Niagara Falls https://t.co/e7lPu96FOG pic.twitter.com/OHQQvNUNiv — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) September 30, 2020

