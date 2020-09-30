Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Senior charged after victim suffers life-threatening injuries in domestic incident

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 30, 2020 11:54 am
At about 5:20 p.m. Monday, officers say they found an 86-year-old with "very serious" injuries who required immediate medical assistance at an address on Hesp Drive.
At about 5:20 p.m. Monday, officers say they found an 86-year-old with "very serious" injuries who required immediate medical assistance at an address on Hesp Drive. Don MItchell / Global News

An 86-year-old man has been charged after an 86-year-old victim suffered life-threatening injuries in a domestic incident in Bolton, Ont., on Monday, Caledon OPP say.

At about 5:20 p.m., officers found the victim with “very serious” injuries at an address on Hesp Drive. The victim needed immediate medical assistance, police said.

Read more: Caledon OPP seize $88,000 of stolen property

An 86-year-old man was subsequently charged with aggravated assault, while the victim was sent to the hospital.

Trending Stories

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear in court in Orangeville, Ont., at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video '‘I’m devastated,’: family and friends speak out after mother killed in alleged domestic attack' ‘I’m devastated,’: family and friends speak out after mother killed in alleged domestic attack
‘I’m devastated,’: family and friends speak out after mother killed in alleged domestic attack
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CaledonBoltonCaledon newsBolton NewsBolton domestic assaultBolton domestic incidentCaledon domestic assaultHesp DriveHesp Drive Bolton
Flyers
More weekly flyers