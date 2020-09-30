Senior charged after victim suffers life-threatening injuries in domestic incident

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An 86-year-old man has been charged after an 86-year-old victim suffered life-threatening injuries in a domestic incident in Bolton, Ont., on Monday, Caledon OPP say.

At about 5:20 p.m., officers found the victim with “very serious” injuries at an address on Hesp Drive. The victim needed immediate medical assistance, police said.

An 86-year-old man was subsequently charged with aggravated assault, while the victim was sent to the hospital.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear in court in Orangeville, Ont., at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

1:58 ‘I’m devastated,’: family and friends speak out after mother killed in alleged domestic attack ‘I’m devastated,’: family and friends speak out after mother killed in alleged domestic attack