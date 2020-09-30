Menu

Canada

Washroom at Wetaskiwin RV park wins 2020 title of Canada’s Best Restroom

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted September 30, 2020 12:32 pm
The Westview RV Park in Wetaskiwin, Alta., has been nominated in the Cintas Canada 2020 Canada's Best Restroom contest.
The Westview RV Park in Wetaskiwin, Alta., has been nominated in the Cintas Canada 2020 Canada's Best Restroom contest. Credit, Cintas Canada

While 2020 may not be everyone’s favourite year, things are looking up for an RV park south of Edmonton.

The washroom at Westview RV Park in Wetaskiwin, Alta., has been named Canada’s Best Restroom for 2020. The title was awarded to the RV park by Cintas Canada on Wednesday morning.

Read more: 2 Alberta washrooms among finalists in nation-wide best bathroom competition

The washrooms are more than one might expect at an RV park, complete with floor-to-ceiling porcelain tile, custom concrete countertops and epoxy floors.

The Westview RV Park came into new ownership in 2019. Earlier this year, one of the new owners told Global News redoing the washrooms was one of the first renovation projects on the list when they bought the property.

“We’re pleased to offer campers a really clean, nice washroom facility,” Darlene Crick said.

“They continually tell us how blown away they are by the nice washrooms. As they’re checking in, some say they don’t use campground washrooms and we tell them to go in and have a peek at ours and they come back and tell us they’re amazed.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video '5 simple tricks to transform your bathroom' 5 simple tricks to transform your bathroom
5 simple tricks to transform your bathroom

The RV park was one of five finalists vying for the throne.

The finalists were selected earlier this year based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements. The title of Canada’s Best Restroom comes with $2,500 in Cintas products and services.

Read more: Lac La Biche bathroom wins title of Canada’s best

Last year, the washrooms at Beaverhill Shell in Lac La Biche, Alta., won the competition.

Click to play video 'This is Canada’s best bathroom' This is Canada’s best bathroom
