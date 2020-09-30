New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Health officials in New Brunswick reported no new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.
To date, the province has confirmed 200 cases of COVID-19, and six cases remain active.
New Brunswick has seen 192 recoveries and two deaths from the virus.
Public health says 77,042 tests for COVID-19 have been completed in total.
New Brunswick also revised its state of emergency order last week.
After the Avignon region in Quebec saw a rise in cases of the coronavirus, New Brunswick decided to restrict travel between the provinces.
As of Sept. 25, only residents of the Listuguj First Nation and Pointe-à-la-Croix are allowed to take day trips to New Brunswick.
All previously approved registrations to and from Avignon for non-essential trips are no longer valid.
New Brunswick continues to be a part of the Atlantic bubble. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.
