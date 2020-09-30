Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Liberals introduce legislation to make Sept. 30 Indigenous reconciliation holiday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2020 11:12 am
Click to play video 'Orange Shirt Day' Orange Shirt Day
WATCH: Orange Shirt Day

The Liberal government is reviving its effort to create a new statutory holiday to commemorate the victims and survivors of Indigenous residential schools.

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault introduced legislation in the House of Commons today to establish Sept. 30 as a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation for federally regulated workers.

That date is already known as Orange Shirt Day, an occasion to commemorate the experiences of First Nations, Metis and Inuit children in residential schools.

Trending Stories

Read more: N.B. students taught that ‘every child matters’ by Elsipogtog First Nation elder

It is so named in memory of a piece of clothing one First Nations girl in British Columbia had taken away from her on her first day at a residential school in 1973.

Story continues below advertisement

Creating such a statutory holiday was one of the 94 recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which probed the history and legacy of residential schools.

The Liberal government introduced similar legislation in February 2019 but the bill died in the Senate when the last federal election was called.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Orange Shirt Dayindigenous reconciliationSteven Guilbeaultorange shirtcanada holidayIndigenous holiday canadaSept 30 national holiday
Flyers
More weekly flyers