Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with thefts at mall: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 30, 2020 10:45 am
Peterborough Police
A Peterborough man was arrested following two thefts at stores in a mall on Tuesday. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man has charged following a theft investigation at a mall on Tuesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just after 11 a.m., the man was in a mall and allegedly took items from a couple of stores without attempting to pay for them.

He was apprehended by mall security and turned over to police.

Read more: Peterborough economic development taking inventory and needs of businesses

Andrew Phillips, 42, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 and breach of probation with a condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Trending Stories

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 29.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Peterborough police enforcing zero-tolerance approach to those not following public health guidelines' Peterborough police enforcing zero-tolerance approach to those not following public health guidelines
Peterborough police enforcing zero-tolerance approach to those not following public health guidelines
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TheftPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimePeterborough mall
Flyers
More weekly flyers