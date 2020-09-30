Peterborough man charged with thefts at mall: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has charged following a theft investigation at a mall on Tuesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just after 11 a.m., the man was in a mall and allegedly took items from a couple of stores without attempting to pay for them.

He was apprehended by mall security and turned over to police.

Andrew Phillips, 42, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 and breach of probation with a condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 29.

