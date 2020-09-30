N.S. government joins Canada’s largest virtual career fair to attract job seekers

Send this page to someone via email

People are being encouraged to choose public service as a career after the government of Nova Scotia announced it will showcase its careers at Canada’s largest virtual career fair Oct. 6-7.

“Participants will learn about opportunities available with the Government of Nova Scotia, how to apply, and can interact with recruiters via live chat throughout the entire event,” the province said in a press release on Wednesday.

The province will host two interactive live webinars: “A Workforce Attraction Webinar” on Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to noon; and an immigration webinar on Oct. 7 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are always looking for new ways to encourage people to choose public service as a career,” said Public Service Commission Minister Tony Ince. “This year we had to get creative with our outreach and a virtual forum gives us the chance to connect with people nationally and internationally.”

The virtual fair is expected to attract up to 20,000 job seekers, according to the province.

To explore job opportunities, people are encouraged to visit the government’s job openings here.

Job seekers must also pre-register for the free virtual fair here.