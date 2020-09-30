Cambridge hires security guards to patrol overnight in downtown Galt

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Cambridge says it has hired security guards to patrol its downtown Galt neighbourhood.

The city says it made the move to provide additional safety and security for businesses and residents in the area.

“This is one more step we are taking to ensure people feel safe in our beautiful Galt core area, especially after hours as we head into the fall and winter months,” Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry said in a statement.

“Overnight coverage was raised by the Downtown Cambridge Business Improvement Association as a priority and I’m so pleased we could work together to make this happen.”

There will be four security guards, two on foot and two in vehicles, patrolling the area between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The city says its security officers will work in tandem with by-law enforcement officers and the city’s ambassador team.

Cambridge says its officers will work in partnership with Waterloo Regional Police on more serious issues and concerns.

“Downtown Cambridge is made up of some of the most diverse and resilient businesses in our City,” Downtown Cambridge BIA Executive Director Brian Kennedy said.

“We are very pleased with this new program. Fostering the investments made into our core area is our utmost priority, and as the Business Improvement Association, we continue to strongly advocate for their protection.”