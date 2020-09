Send this page to someone via email

Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product grew three per cent in July, matching the agency’s preliminary estimate.

The result compared with growth of 6.5 per cent in June.

Economists on average had also expected growth of three per cent for July, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

More to come.

