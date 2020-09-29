Smoke from California wildfires expected to pass over Southern B.C. this week

Send this page to someone via email

A haze of wildfire smoke could be coming back over Southern B.C.

Metro Vancouver says smoke from the California wildfires could bring a haze over the region Wednesday night.

But Metro Vancouver’s Air Quality Planner Geoff Doerkson says it won’t be as bad as it was at the beginning of September.

“We’re certainly not expecting to see a repeat of what occurred later in the summer here,” he said.

“People might not even notice it passing over.”

Sunshine again tomorrow BUT there is some potential for smoke on the Island. Here's timeline. Keep in mind, there is uncertainty with this forecast & if we do see it, the smoke will not be as widespread as last time. @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/jhV7rPGkDl — Kristi Gordon (@KGordonGlobalBC) September 30, 2020

The sky is clear right now – I hate to show this but the track of wildfire smoke is towards southwest BC over the next 24 hours onwards…stay tuned. High elevation smoke at first.. pic.twitter.com/aFhcc7iXQc — Mark Madryga (@MMadryga) September 29, 2020

Doerkson adds most of the smoke is expected to spread over the region overnight Wednesday.

“Thursday morning it may be somewhat hazy around, but we’re really expecting the winds to move to a westerly direction Thursday or Friday.”

Metro Vancouver will be monitoring the situation closely, but say the smoke isn’t expected to stick around long.

— With files from Jawn Jang

