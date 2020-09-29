Menu

Comments

Smoke from California wildfires expected to pass over Southern B.C. this week

By Robyn Crawford CKNW
Posted September 29, 2020 11:18 pm
Metro Vancouver could get hazy later this week.
Metro Vancouver could get hazy later this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

A haze of wildfire smoke could be coming back over Southern B.C.

Metro Vancouver says smoke from the California wildfires could bring a haze over the region Wednesday night.

Air quality advisory extended for Metro Vancouver due to U.S. wildfire smoke

But Metro Vancouver’s Air Quality Planner Geoff Doerkson says it won’t be as bad as it was at the beginning of September.

“We’re certainly not expecting to see a repeat of what occurred later in the summer here,” he said.

“People might not even notice it passing over.”



Doerkson adds most of the smoke is expected to spread over the region overnight Wednesday.

“Thursday morning it may be somewhat hazy around, but we’re really expecting the winds to move to a westerly direction Thursday or Friday.”

Metro Vancouver will be monitoring the situation closely, but say the smoke isn’t expected to stick around long.

— With files from Jawn Jang

Click to play video 'California wildfires: Thousands evacuated as Glass Fire incinerates over 100 homes' California wildfires: Thousands evacuated as Glass Fire incinerates over 100 homes
California wildfires: Thousands evacuated as Glass Fire incinerates over 100 homes
