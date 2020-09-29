Smoke from California wildfires expected to pass over Southern B.C. this week

A haze of wildfire smoke could be coming back over Southern B.C.
Metro Vancouver says smoke from the California wildfires could bring a haze over the region Wednesday night.
But Metro Vancouver’s Air Quality Planner Geoff Doerkson says it won’t be as bad as it was at the beginning of September.
“We’re certainly not expecting to see a repeat of what occurred later in the summer here,” he said.
“People might not even notice it passing over.”
Doerkson adds most of the smoke is expected to spread over the region overnight Wednesday.
“Thursday morning it may be somewhat hazy around, but we’re really expecting the winds to move to a westerly direction Thursday or Friday.”
Metro Vancouver will be monitoring the situation closely, but say the smoke isn’t expected to stick around long.
— With files from Jawn Jang
