Canada

Air quality advisory extended for Metro Vancouver due to U.S. wildfire smoke

By John Copsey Global News
Smoke is expected to linger in Metro Vancouver into the day on Friday.
Smoke is expected to linger in Metro Vancouver into the day on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

Metro Vancouver is continuing its air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke from outside the region, while a ground-level ozone advisory has been cancelled.

The regional district says air quality is good Friday morning, but wildfire smoke from fires in Washington state and Oregon may intermittently impact the region throughout Friday and Saturday.

Smoke concentrations may vary across the region, as winds and temperatures change and wildfire behaviour changes.

Fine particulate matter, also known as PM2.5, refers to airborne solid or liquid droplets with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less. PM2.5 can easily penetrate indoors because of its small size.

People with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections such as COVID-19 are advised to postpone or reduce outdoor physical activity until the advisory is lifted, especially if breathing feels uncomfortable.

