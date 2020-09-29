Manitoba RCMP turn up cocaine, cash, bear spray in Thompson traffic stop

RCMP seized drugs, cash and weapons in a Monday night traffic stop on Princeton Drive in Thompson, Man.
Police said they found around 140 grams of cocaine as well as cash and bear spray, and arrested all three occupants of the vehicle.
Read more: Manitoba RCMP arrest two in cocaine bust
Two men from Thompson, 21 and 45 years old, are facing a number of charges, including trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.
A 21-year-old woman from Gillam is also facing trafficking charges.
RCMP continue to investigate.
