Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP turn up cocaine, cash, bear spray in Thompson traffic stop

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 6:07 pm
Contraband seized by Thompson RCMP.
Contraband seized by Thompson RCMP. RCMP Manitoba

RCMP seized drugs, cash and weapons in a Monday night traffic stop on Princeton Drive in Thompson, Man.

Police said they found around 140 grams of cocaine as well as cash and bear spray, and arrested all three occupants of the vehicle.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP arrest two in cocaine bust

Two men from Thompson, 21 and 45 years old, are facing a number of charges, including trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

Trending Stories

A 21-year-old woman from Gillam is also facing trafficking charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video 'Winnipeg police help bust up cocaine trafficking ring originating in Vancouver' Winnipeg police help bust up cocaine trafficking ring originating in Vancouver
Winnipeg police help bust up cocaine trafficking ring originating in Vancouver
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPCocaineDrug BustWeaponsRCMP ManitobaThompsonBear SprayGillamManitoba traffic stop
Flyers
More weekly flyers