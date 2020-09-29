Menu

Crime

Man charged in connection to August hit and run in Salmon River, N.S.

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 3:31 pm
RCMP have charged a man for an August hit and run that occurred in Salmon River.
RCMP have charged a man for an August hit and run that occurred in Salmon River.

RCMP say a man has been charged in connection to a hit and run that occurred in Salmon River in August.

Police say officers arrived to the scene of a two vehicle collision on East Prince Street around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 25. Only one vehicle was present.

“It was learned that a black Volkswagen Golf was rear ended by a dark coloured truck,” said a news release.

Man charged with attempted murder, 4 robberies in Dartmouth

The Volkswagen lost control and collided with a power pole, after which two car occupants were sustained serious injuries.

According to police, the truck did not make any attempt to stop or help those that were injured.

On Monday, police say 43-year-old Adrian George Arthur Lively from Salmon River was arrested during a traffic stop.

Lively has been charged with failing to stop after accident resulting in bodily harm, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and two counts of impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

He is set to appear in Truro court on Dec. 16, police say.

