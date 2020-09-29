Sipekne’katik chief says meeting with federal government was ‘positive’

Send this page to someone via email

Sipekne’katik Chief Mike Sack has met with Ottawa representatives, including Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, to discuss the plan and progress of the Moderate Livelihood Fishery.

On Tuesday, Sack told Global News this was the first time Mi’kmaq fishers were able to present their management plan for the Moderate Livelihood Fishery to the government.

“We thought there was a very positive dialogue,” he said.

The fishery was launched on Sept. 17 in Saulnierville, N.S. – exactly 21 years after the Supreme Court of Canada made the Marshall decision, affirming a treaty right to hunt, fish and gather in pursuit of a moderate living.

Mi’kmaq fishers say they are continuing to face barriers in exercising this treaty right.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have an issue with the levels of government not holding up our rights,” Sack told Global News after the fishery was launched.

The launch of the fishery caused tension with non-Indigenous fishers in southwestern Nova Scotia. Indigenous fishers said the lines to their traps have been cut and that they’ve been threatened, been harassed and faced physical violence.

2:12 Haligonians gather at waterfront to stand in solidarity with Mi’kmaq fishers Haligonians gather at waterfront to stand in solidarity with Mi’kmaq fishers

Sipekne’katik First Nation said they’ve waited on the government to take action for too long.

On Tuesday, Sack said talks of moderate livelihood and the fishery plan were well-received by the federal government.

“We are grateful the meeting went well,” he said.

Fishery and community representatives have another meeting with the government on Oct. 5.

Story continues below advertisement

Sack said he hopes to set a date to meet with the provincial government as well.

“(We are) waiting for a date to meet with the premier on change in the conditions or regulations of the commercial buying to include the Mi’kmaw as their inherited treaty right to do so,” Sack said.

The meeting with Ottawa came just two days before the commemoration of Treaty Day in Nova Scotia.

Sack said he will be celebrating, but it will also be an opportunity to educate.

“(We will) hopefully share a lot of knowledge about the treaties and help people understand where we’re coming from,” Sack said.