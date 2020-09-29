Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

1 arrested following assault with imitation firearm, forcible confinement: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 1:10 pm
An Alnwick-Haldimand Township resident faces multiple charges including assault with a weapon and forcible confinement following an incident near Roseneath.
An Alnwick-Haldimand Township resident faces multiple charges including assault with a weapon and forcible confinement following an incident near Roseneath. Getty Images

An Alnwick-Haldimand Township resident faces multiple charges including assault with a weapon following near Roseneath on Monday night.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to an alleged assault involving a weapon at a residence on County Road 24 near Roseneath.

Police received another 911 call from a nearby residence about an individual who was allegedly armed with a firearm and entered their home and threatened to cause harm.

Read more: Northumberland OPP treating house fire near Rice Lake as suspicious

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the suspect returned to the location and was arrested without incident. Police discovered he was in possession of an imitation firearm.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A 23-year-old Alnwick-Haldimand resident was charged with:

  • Assault with a weapon
  • Imitation firearm – use while committing offence
  • Possession of imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • 2 counts of uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm
  • Break, enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence
  • Forcible confinement

The accused — whose name will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victims —  was held for bail hearing in court in Coburg on Tuesday, OPP said.

Officers were assisted by members from the Peterborough County OPP, the Central Region’s emergency response team and canine unit.

Click to play video 'Two marches held in Peterborough to support sexual assault survivor on Jackson Park trail' Two marches held in Peterborough to support sexual assault survivor on Jackson Park trail
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Break And EnterFirearmNorthumberland Countyassault with a weaponNorthumberland OPPForcible ConfinementAlnwick/Haldimand Townshipimitation firearmAlnwick-Halidman
Flyers
More weekly flyers