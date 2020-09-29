1 arrested following assault with imitation firearm, forcible confinement: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An Alnwick-Haldimand Township resident faces multiple charges including assault with a weapon following near Roseneath on Monday night.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to an alleged assault involving a weapon at a residence on County Road 24 near Roseneath.

Police received another 911 call from a nearby residence about an individual who was allegedly armed with a firearm and entered their home and threatened to cause harm.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the suspect returned to the location and was arrested without incident. Police discovered he was in possession of an imitation firearm.

A 23-year-old Alnwick-Haldimand resident was charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Imitation firearm – use while committing offence

Possession of imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose

2 counts of uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm

Break, enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence

Forcible confinement

The accused — whose name will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victims — was held for bail hearing in court in Coburg on Tuesday, OPP said.

Officers were assisted by members from the Peterborough County OPP, the Central Region’s emergency response team and canine unit.