Manitoba premier, finance minister to give fiscal update, release 2019-20 public accounts report

Manitoba’s premier and finance minister will give a fiscal and economic update Tuesday afternoon.

Premier Brian Pallister and Scott Fielding have called a press conference for noon from the Manitoba Legislative Building.

A release from the government inviting media to the briefing says the premier and finance minister will give both a 2020-21 fiscal and economic update as well as release the public accounts report for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

