Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Manitoba premier, finance minister to give fiscal update, release 2019-20 public accounts report

By Shane Gibson Global News
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister and Finance Minister Scott Fielding have called a press conference to give a fiscal update Tuesday.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister and Finance Minister Scott Fielding have called a press conference to give a fiscal update Tuesday. Shane Gibson/Global News

Manitoba’s premier and finance minister will give a fiscal and economic update Tuesday afternoon.

Premier Brian Pallister and Scott Fielding have called a press conference for noon from the Manitoba Legislative Building.

Read more: Manitoba says pandemic induced deficit may not be as bad as feared

Global News will stream the event live from this story.

A release from the government inviting media to the briefing says the premier and finance minister will give both a 2020-21 fiscal and economic update as well as release the public accounts report for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'PST cut leaves money on the kitchen table: Manitoba finance minister' PST cut leaves money on the kitchen table: Manitoba finance minister
PST cut leaves money on the kitchen table: Manitoba finance minister

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Brian PallisterManitoba GovernmentManitoba budgetScott FieldingCoronavirus In MantiobaManitoba Fiscal UpdateMantioba Politics
Flyers
More weekly flyers