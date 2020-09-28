Health officials to update Manitobans on COVID-19 numbers Monday

Send this page to someone via email

After a weekend that saw 116 cases, Manitoba health officials will give an update on Monday about the latest novel coronavirus numbers in the province.

The press conference is at 11 a.m. Global News will livestream the conference here.

Winnipeg and its surrounding communities were placed under Code Orange restrictions Monday, mandating masks for all indoor public spaces, with the exception of schools, restaurants, bars and casinos.

Gathering sizes are restricted to 10 both indoors and outdoors, although again, those restrictions are not applicable to schools, restaurants, bars and casinos.

Roussin said Friday further restrictions may come for restaurants and bars but said the province wants to consult with the industry first.

