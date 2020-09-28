Menu

Health

Health officials to update Manitobans on COVID-19 numbers Monday

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted September 28, 2020 11:21 am
Click to play video 'Metro Winnipeg area moving to level Orange restrictions Monday; masks to be mandatory' Metro Winnipeg area moving to level Orange restrictions Monday; masks to be mandatory
Manitoba’s Chief Public Health Officer says Winnipeg, along with municipalities around the city, will move to a level Orange restriction on Monday, Sept. 28, meaning masks will be mandatory in all indoor public places. Global's Joe Scarpelli has all the details.

After a weekend that saw 116 cases, Manitoba health officials will give an update on Monday about the latest novel coronavirus numbers in the province.

The press conference is at 11 a.m. Global News will livestream the conference here.

Winnipeg and its surrounding communities were placed under Code Orange restrictions Monday, mandating masks for all indoor public spaces, with the exception of schools, restaurants, bars and casinos.

Gathering sizes are restricted to 10 both indoors and outdoors, although again, those restrictions are not applicable to schools, restaurants, bars and casinos.

Roussin said Friday further restrictions may come for restaurants and bars but said the province wants to consult with the industry first.

